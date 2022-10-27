He Told His Girlfriend What Chicken Nuggets Are Made Of While Eating At A Fast Food Place, And She Threw Up All Over The Table And Then Left To Go Stay At Her Mom’s House

This twenty-six-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is twenty-four, for almost a year now. And they could not have more different eating habits.

For instance, he has been a vegetarian for two years; meanwhile, his girlfriend is a very picky eater who does not like many things. But, the foods she finds the most disgusting are vegetables.

So, he never really brought up vegetarianism during conversation since it obviously would not appeal to his girlfriend. Well, that was until two days ago, when they decided to go out to eat at a fast food place together.

Apparently, the fast food joint is one of his girlfriend’s favorite spots.

“She eats a lot of her meals there because she likes almost all of the menu. She is more into sugary things and fast food,” he explained.

Anyway, while they were there, he was not going to eat meat– so he ordered a veggie burger with fries. His girlfriend, on the other hand, opted to treat herself to a twenty-piece chicken nugget meal.

And the lunch went off without a hitch for a while. But then, his girlfriend apparently started making fun of him for being a vegetarian out of nowhere.

First, she began laughing and randomly brought up how “weird” it would be to eat at this fast food join in the first place, being a vegetarian.

She also insinuated that he must hate the veggie burger and only ordered it since there was nothing else on the menu he could eat.

