He Wants His Wife To Pretend To Act Perfect At A Company Dinner They’re About To Attend So He Can Look Better In Front Of His Bosses And Their Wives

A 36-year-old guy is married to his wife, who is the same age as he is, and he recently was asked to come out to dinner with her, his bosses, and his boss’s wives.

The company dinner will be happening at a really upscale restaurant located in the city where they live, and this dinner absolutely has to go well for him.

While his wife is thrilled to be going along with him to this dinner, he has some serious reservations about her being in attendance.

His wife is the kind of woman who will always and forever stand up for what she believes in and what is the right thing to do.

This one quality about her has caused them to lose many friends over the 9 years that they have been together.

Although he loves this about his wife, and he doesn’t want her to be different than who she is, this exact quality is what’s making him extremely nervous about the upcoming company dinner.

All of his bosses are the kind of men who aren’t nice; they’re honest, nasty, “crass,” and utterly “misogynistic.”

The CEO of the company where he works genuinely thinks that men outperform women in the engineering field.

When he started working at his job, no women worked there unless they held administrative roles.

