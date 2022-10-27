Her Boyfriend Just Admitted To Dating A 13-Year-Old When He Was 18, And He Only Broke Up With This Teen A Year Ago, So She Feels Sick To Her Stomach

A girl is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is 22-years-old, and yesterday, she and her boyfriend got around to discussing age gaps in relationships.

As they were on this topic, her boyfriend blurted out to her that he used to be in a relationship with a minor.

Back when he was 18, he was in a relationship with a girl who was only 13 at the time, and he was with her for 3 years.

Her boyfriend only broke up with her a year ago when he was 21, and she was 16. Her boyfriend then revealed to her that while he was still with this underage girl, he had to have a conversation with her mom and dad to be able to be intimate with her.

She was shocked to learn that this underage girl’s parents were totally ok with that and allowed him to have a physical relationship with this girl.

“I’m beyond disgusted as someone who was…abused their whole childhood,” she explained. “I feel so…lost because I am (was?) genuinely in love with this dude. He felt like a breath of fresh air after my previous relationship.”

“Now it’s all crashing down again, lol. All he had to say about that relationship was, “never again, I’m a changed person now.” It ended only one year ago.”

“My main issue is that due to childhood trauma, I have a very warped view on what is considered a normal age gap in relationships, and on what is considered abuse and what not, which is why I can’t judge properly whether or not leaving him would be a rational thing to do or if I’m blowing up over nothing and sabotaging our relationship myself.”

Although she feels completely sick to her stomach over what her boyfriend just admitted to her, she’s not sure how to move forward.

