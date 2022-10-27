She Asked Her Boyfriend’s Best Friend To Stay With Her At The Hospital, And Now Her Boyfriend Is Fuming

This eighteen-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is nineteen, have been dating for a year now. They also moved in together about three months ago, and everything had been going great.

But, just yesterday, she began experiencing some terrible pelvic pains while her boyfriend was at work.

And the pain became so unbearable that she even ended up calling her boyfriend and asking if he could take her to the emergency room.

Her boyfriend basically just said no, though, and claimed that he could not just take off from work.

“Despite the fact that he has called in sick multiple times and his boss does not care if he takes off work,” she added.

Anyway, that led her to ask her best friend– who is seventeen– to pick her up and drive her to the hospital.

Her best friend was not allowed, though, since her friend was apparently caught in the middle of some family emergency at the time. And she understood that.

Nonetheless, she was still left alone and in pain; meanwhile, her parents lived a few states away and could not help. So, she was forced to turn to her last resort– her boyfriend’s best friend.

Her boyfriend’s best friend is eighteen, and she has known him ever since she started dating her boyfriend.

