Her Friends Wanted To Bring A Guy On Their Trip To Vegas, So She Backed Out, But Now They Still Want Her To Pay For Their Hotel Room

Earlier this year, this twenty-one-year-old woman and her two friends, Becky and Anna, all thought that it would be a great idea to plan a trip to Las Vegas. So, they spent months working out all of the details together and looking forward to the girls’ vacation.

“But, we didn’t commit to anything where we would need a deposit or reservation other than the hotel. Becky put her credit card on hold for it, and we planned to just give her money before they charged her at the hotel,” she clarified.

She never ended up paying, though, because just two weeks before they were set to fly to Vegas, Becky reached out to her with “good news.”

Well, the good news was not so good for her. She learned that Anna had gotten a new boyfriend and invited him to tag along on their trip.

Becky framed this new development as a great way to save money since the hotel room would be split between four people instead of three. She, however, did not feel nearly the same way.

“I immediately told Becky I was not comfortable staying in a hotel room with a guy I didn’t know, and I was surprised they already trusted someone Anna had just started dating,” she recalled. Totally understandable.

But Becky and Anna did not see the problem. In fact, they accused her of making a huge deal out of nothing and claimed that Anna’s boyfriend had already bought his plane ticket. So, it was too late for him to back out of the trip.

At that point, she just kept reiterating that the entire arrangement made her very uncomfortable. Still, Becky and Anna would not let up.

The pair suggested that she all go out for a drink to get to know each other before the trip and claimed that they had mutual friends– so she should trust that Anna’s boyfriend was not a bad guy.

