In 2011, 11-Month-Old Lisa Irwin Vanished From Her Crib, And She Has Never Been Found

On November 11, 2010, Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin welcomed their first daughter, Lisa Irwin, into the world. Lisa was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and she also had two older brothers.

At just eleven months old, though, everything changed for Lisa and her family. And it all began on October 3, 2011.

That day, her father, Jeremy, returned home from working as an electrician at about 2:30 p.m. Afterward, he took over watching the kids while Lisa’s mother, Deborah, got some rest.

Then, at 4:45 p.m., Deborah and her brother went grocery shopping at a local supermarket. Surveillance footage captured the pair purchasing baby food and boxed wine before returning home at 5:00 p.m.

Soon after Deborah got home, though, Jeremy received a call and was offered a night electrical work gig at Starbucks. He did not work night shifts often, but his family would have benefited from the additional cash. So, Jeremy accepted the gig and told Deborah he would be home around 10:00 p.m.

In the meantime, Deborah put Lisa to bed after dinner at about 6:40 p.m. Then, while her older sons played, Deborah and a neighbor, Samantha Brando, hung out on the front porch. There, the friends drank box wine and smoked cigarettes for a couple of hours.

By 10:30 p.m., though, Samatha had gone back to her house, and Deborah’s sons had fallen asleep in her bedroom. So, the mother continued chatting on her front porch with another neighbor until 11:30 p.m. Deborah also found a stray kitten at some point that night, which she decided to take in.

Finally, at about 3:30 a.m., Jeremy returned home from his night gig– which lasted much longer than anticipated. And immediately after walking into his home, he was annoyed about a few details.

FBI; pictured above is Lisa

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe