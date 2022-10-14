She Accidentally Showed Up As A Guest At Her Ex’s Wedding, And When He Saw Her, He Screamed At Her For Destroying His Special Day

A 35-year-old woman admits that a decade ago, she was a complete and utter jerk. A lot of her behavior stemmed from a drinking issue that she had, and she wound up treating all of her loved ones atrociously.

One person in particular that she knows she was downright awful to was her ex-boyfriend. Luckily, she got help and has been sober for the last 4 years.

She’s been working hard on being a better person, and her new 35-year-old boyfriend, whom she started seeing 3 months ago, is aware of her past.

Several weeks back, her boyfriend asked if she would like to go with him to a wedding for one of his college friends.

Her boyfriend was excited for her to meet his friends, and his friend who was getting married happened to be the bride.

“The day of the wedding, we were getting ready at his apartment, and I saw on the invite that the groom’s name was pretty similar to my ex’s,” she explained.

“I didn’t put the pieces together because my ex has an extremely common name (think Bob Smith or Steve Jones level common), and the invite used a variation of the first name that is not what he went by when we were together.”

“I also thought my ex had moved across the country after things ended between us…which, if you’re seeing where this is going, was clearly a mistake on my part.”

Well, she and her boyfriend made their way to the church, and when they got there, they sat down on the bride’s side of the aisle next to some of her boyfriend’s friends.

