She Called Her Husband Insane After He Decided To Skip His Shift As A Pilot Just Because She Did Not Iron His Uniform For Him

This woman is a dedicated stay-at-home mom to her three children– which is arguably one of the most demanding jobs on the planet. Her husband, on the other hand, is a pilot and the breadwinner for her family.

Anyway, just a few days ago, she was in the middle of doing some laundry when her husband walked in and asked if she could iron his pilot’s uniform before his shift.

She was clearly busy, though, and did not even say “yes.” After all, she still had to finish up the laundry, help her kids with their homework afterward, cook dinner, and more.

Instead, she just told her husband that she might not find any time to iron. Her husband totally ignored her response, though, and just turned around and walked out of the room.

Then, about an hour later, her husband went downstairs and was fuming. He was freaking out and berating her about why she had not ironed his uniform after he asked.

“So, I told him I was busy and reminded him of how I did not say yes to his request,” she recalled.

Her husband did not take her response well at all, though. In fact, he actually blew up on her and claimed that she “obviously” did not care about him upholding “professionalism” at work.

“Um… it’s just a uniform? And it’s not like it was dirty; it just needed some ironing,” she noted.

But regardless of that fact, her husband then went on to lecture her about how important his line of work is. Then, he even had the nerve to point out how “although” she is a stay-at-home mom, she still needed to make his job a priority. Say what?

