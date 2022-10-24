She Ghosted Her Parents After A Birthday Dinner Gone Wrong, And They Actually Filed A Missing Person’s Report With Local Police

This twenty-seven-year-old woman has been married to her husband for five years already. Plus, before that, she dated her husband for two years.

Despite being together for all of that time, though, her parents still have not exactly taken a liking to her husband. But at least they are friendly and civil toward him, right?

Well, her twenty-two-year-old sister, on the other hand, is not so amicable. Apparently, her sister is just self-absorbed and seems to think the world revolves around her.

“My sister is the light of my parent’s lives and can do absolutely no wrong in their eyes. Simply put, my husband and I generally keep our distance from her,” she explained.

Last weekend, though, she and her husband were not able to keep her sister at arm’s length any longer because they were forced to celebrate her father’s sixtieth birthday.

So, of course, her entire family was invited to a big dinner, and she was not shocked that her little sister was there. Instead, she had just intended to ignore that fact and try to have a pleasant evening with her father. Unfortunately, though, her sister apparently had different plans.

For context, her husband has to follow explicit dietary restrictions that are a part of his religion.

“Everyone in the family knows about this and has been accommodating thus far,” she added.

But then, after she and her husband had finished eating their dinner, she learned that her sister had tampered with the food.

