She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Made Her Pay For Her Portion Of The Bill

There are many things to be unsure about on a first date. Just meeting a new person for the first time can be nerve-wracking. But of the many unsure things, perhaps the biggest one is the age-old question of who pays for dinner.

There are some who have strict policies for themselves: they don’t want to be tied to someone until they know them better, so they pay for their portion of the dinner. But others like to stick to the traditional 1950s dating culture–men always pay.

When you are used to the idea that your dinner will be paid for, or you at least expect him to offer, it is surprising when you are given separate checks with no discussion. This is exactly what happened to TikToker @alaska.gurl when she went on a date with a guy to Applebee’s.

While the video opens with the couple finishing up their meal, the waiter can soon be seen bringing over their check. Except, to her dismay, the waiter has two in his hand.

“Did you really come back with two separate checks?” she asked him.

Though he seems confused that she was asking that question, he responded that it was what he was “asked to do.”

Previously unaware of the arrangement, she turned in shock to her date.

“You’re really going to make me pay?” she asked him. He responded by placing her check in front of her.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot from @alaska.gurl’s video

