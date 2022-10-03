She Went On A Terrible Date With A Super Creepy Guy, And Her Friend Just Gave Him Her Address

A girl attended an 18th birthday party for one of her female friends, and while she was at the party, she met a guy who also is friends with this friend of hers.

She instantly thought that this guy was attractive, and after chatting with him, she felt that they got along pretty decently.

He asked her out on a date, and she said yes. Well, when it came time for her date with this guy, things went really south quickly.

“The date was extremely bad, and not to be dramatic but slightly traumatizing,” she explained. “He touched me in ways that made me very uncomfortable, and I didn’t feel like I could say stop, so I left abruptly and rejected him on text.”

“First red flag when I told my friend was that she said, “are you sure it’s not your defense mechanism kicking in?”

“Why yes, of course, it must be my defense mechanism making me uncomfortable that this guy I barely know is caressing my thighs while he is driving. How stupid am I for not coming up with that?”

She decided not to press the issue further with her friend, and she dropped it for the time being. A week later, she was hanging out with her friend when her friend brought up this guy.

Her friend stated that she had questioned this guy on what he felt about her, and this guy said it would be awkward if they ran into one another after their date.

Her friend then decided to tell this guy exactly where she lives. Her friend insisted it wasn’t an issue after she got upset, because her friend says this guy is really nice so it’s not like he’ll do anything.

