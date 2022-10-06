The Man That She’s Engaged To Is A Total Man-Child, And It’s Making Her Question If She Should Stay With Him

A 30-year-old woman is currently engaged to a 27-year-old guy, and they have been with one another for close to 2 years at this point.

Several months ago, they got engaged, and they live together in a house that she owns. At the end of October, they’re supposed to be eloping, but she’s currently questioning if she should really stay with him.

Although she really does love her fiancé, she’s getting seriously cold feet because he’s, well, a total man-child.

“Our relationship is one-sided, financially and emotionally,” she explained. “I feel more like his caretaker than his partner most of the time.”

“Frankly, I just don’t think he is a very good partner. The trouble is, I do love him very much as a person. He’s sweet and kind, doesn’t have a temper, accepting of all people, etc. But he doesn’t have himself together at all.”

“I pay for 75%-80% of all expenses, including food and housing. I make more than him, so I understand things won’t be 50/50, but I have to ask/remind him to send me money all the time. I bought him a phone because he couldn’t afford one, and I paid for dental insurance for him for 5 months, and he wouldn’t bother to call and make an appointment.”

When it comes to sharing household responsibilities, that doesn’t happen unless she prods him to pitch in.

If she does want her fiancé to help out around the house, she has to get on his case and ask him to do something several times before he decides to help out.

Another thing that irritates her is that her fiancé adores cats, so they got one, yet he doesn’t change the cat litter or pay for anything their cat needs.

