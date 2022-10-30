This ER Doctor Is Sharing The Story That Gives Him Goosebumps To This Day, And It Involves A Little Girl Who Nearly Died From Drowning

Emergency room doctors have seen so many things and have a ton of crazy medical stories to tell.

One TikTok user who is also an ER doctor made a video about an experience he had with a patient that still gives him “chills” to this day.

Years ago, while Dr. Joe (@drjoe_md) was working in the ER, he had to take care of an urgent patient. Tragically, she was a 5-year-old drowning victim. The little girl had fallen into her family swimming pool.

“When paramedics brought her in, they were doing CPR still,” says Joe in his TikTok video. “She had no pulse, no blood pressure, she wasn’t breathing, and no signs of life.”

Then, Dr. Joe and other ER staff brought the little girl into a room in an attempt to resuscitate her and save her life.

They put in a breathing tube and, amazingly, after 10 minutes or so, were able to get her pulse and blood pressure back.

When the girl’s parents arrived, they were quite distressed. Especially the girl’s father, who kept walking around and saying things like, “it’s all my fault” and “I should’ve known better.”

Dr. Joe tried to reassure this father that accidents happen and that it is not his fault. Then the dad said to him, “No, I don’t think you understand.”

TikTok; pictured above is Dr. Joe in his video

