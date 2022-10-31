This Oozing Jell-O Brain Is Pretty Insane If You Need A Last-Minute Addition To Your Halloween Party Tonight

Happy Halloween! If you’re looking for a last-minute addition to your Halloween party tonight, check out this oozing, insane Jell-O brain!

We will make sure it looks natural and vivid.

For the brain:

4 packages (3 oz each) of Jell-O peach flavor gelatin 1 and 3/4 cups of boiling water 1 can of 5 oz evaporated milk 3/4 cup of cold water

For the blood:

1 package of 3 oz Jell-O strawberry flavor gelatin 1 cup of cold water 2 tablespoons cornstarch

We will start with the brain! First, mix all four packages of the peach flavor Jell-O gelatin into a mixing bowl with one and ¾ cups of boiling water and stir it nicely for two minutes.

After the gelatin is evenly mixed, you can pour in one can of the evaporated milk to get some solid vision of the brain so it won’t look too transparent.

TikTok; pictured above is the Jell-O brain

