Was The Real Jack The Ripper A Man Named H.H. Holmes?

With Halloween season upon us and trending shows like the new Netflix series about Jeffery Dahmer on everyone’s mind, revisiting the stories of some of the world’s most infamous serial killers is a hot topic right now.

Two of those killers include H.H. Holmes and Jack The Ripper, known for their heinous murders that occurred in Chicago and London during the 19th century.

Although they committed crimes in two different countries, recently, certain scholars and conspiracy theorists are beginning to believe that H.H. Holmes and Jack The Ripper were the same people.

H.H. Holmes was known for building his deathly “Murder Castle” in the late 1800s. Holmes purchased an empty lot and built a three-story hotel that was referred to as ‘the Castle.’ Holmes would place ads and offer jobs to women so they could interview for a position at the hotel.

What these poor women did not know was that Holmes designed the hotel to be a death trap. It was filled with trap doors, soundproof rooms, and chutes that carried victims down to his personal laboratory. It is said that those who entered the Castle would never exit.

When he was finally caught and arrested, Holmes confessed to killing 27 people. However, many believe that his real victim count could be as high as 200 people. He was sentenced to death and executed on May 7th, 1896.

Just a few before Holmes opened his hotel in Chicago, a killer was causing chaos in the city of London.

A murderer, who is now one of the most famous in history, was given the name Jack The Ripper when one mysterious figure went around killing women in the slums of London.

One of the most significant parts of Jack The Ripper’s story is that he was never identified, and his killings came to a rather sudden halt in 1888.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.