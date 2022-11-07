He Agreed To Allow His Best Female Friend Who Is In Love With Him Move Into His House, And As Soon As His Girlfriend Found Out, She Was Not Ok With This

A guy learned not too long ago that his best female friend is in love with him, and she has been for the last 3 years.

He really couldn’t find the right words when she confessed this to him, so he simply told his best friend that he needed some time to think about everything she had said.

He then turned around and informed his girlfriend about the situation, and understandably, she was very upset.

His girlfriend then questioned him on if he had feelings for his best friend, but he said that he didn’t feel for her like that.

He asked his girlfriend what he should do, and she informed him that she didn’t feel alright with him continuing to spend time with his best friend if it was just the two of them.

“I accepted that and texted my best friend that we no longer should hang out alone and that maybe we need some space so she could forget these feelings she has for me,” he explained.

“Fast forward 2 months, and I’m missing her like crazy, I don’t have any friends besides her, so I feel lonely and decide to text her to hang out.”

“She told me that it’s better we don’t since she still has feelings for me, but I told her that that doesn’t matter since we wouldn’t go anywhere romantic and we could just hang out at my house with my girlfriend nearby and watch some movies just the 3 of us. She agreed, and slowly we started hanging out again, even when it was just the 2 of us.”

Well, not too long ago, his best friend let him know that she had some problems with money and needed somewhere to stay.

