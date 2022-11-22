He Makes Double What His Fiancée Earns, But They Still Split All Of The Bills Evenly, And His Fiancée Has Gotten Pretty Fed Up With This System

This thirty-seven-year-old man is currently engaged to his fiancée, who is thirty. But, instead of excitedly preparing for their future together, they have actually just been butting heads on one not-so-fun topic: money.

Apparently, he and his fiancée both work full-time. But he makes about double the salary that his fiancée does. For context, she earns about sixty thousand dollars a year.

Despite making a lot more than her, though, they still split much of their expenses evenly. For instance, he and his fiancée both split their mortgage– which is five hundred and forty dollars each per month– and utilities, which is up to two hundred dollars each per month.

However, his fiancée also has some serious student loan payments due each month, which cost her more than the mortgage and utility payments combined. In fact, she pays about eight hundred and fifty dollars a month toward her loan.

“So, when it’s all said and done, this leaves my fiancée with about a forty-five dollar-a-day budget,” he explained.

“I also ask her to split things like groceries which we put on a joint credit card in my name.”

Recently, though, his fiancée has begun to express some concerns with their financial system. Apparently, she has been mentioning how low her bank account balance is and shared how much that stresses her out.

But according to him, his fiancée partakes in many activities for herself. For example, she goes to yoga multiple times a week, attends weekly therapy– which he encourages– and eats healthy foods.

He just claims that his fiancée has taken on an “I’m going to do what I want and not sacrifice my mental health and happiness for money” attitude– something he claims to be fine with.

