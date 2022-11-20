He Really Loves His Girlfriend, But Now That He’s In A Fraternity, Hookup Culture Is Just Calling His Name

A 21-year-old guy and his 19-year-old girlfriend have been in a relationship for about 3 years now, and things are excellent between them.

He and his girlfriend did end up dating other people before they found one another, but they are each other’s “firsts” in pretty much every department.

His girlfriend treats him great, and she really inspires him to be the best version of himself. They’re honestly very compatible, and he has no complaints about his relationship with her.

“She goes above and beyond for me, I do the same for her, but it is not uncommon for her to make me delicious meals, massages, randomly clean, etc. she’s super feminine,” he explained.

“She is very beautiful inside and out, and I really love her personality. She has a big heart and is the sweetest person I know, hands down.”

“She is my #1 supporter, and if she knows I am overwhelmed by business, etc., she always helps me. We handle conflicts very well, and she’s super funny and fun to be around.”

He currently attends college, and he’s started to get more involved in what’s going on around campus.

He also wound up joining a fraternity, and this specifically made him stop to consider if the grass is greener on the other side.

Being part of a fraternity has exposed him to hookup culture, and he’s really interested in this uncharted territory.

