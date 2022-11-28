Her 4-Year-Old Niece’s Teacher Tossed Her Lunch In The Garbage For Not Being Healthy, So She Picked Her Niece Up, Took Her Out For A Happy Meal, And Dropped Her Back At School With Her New Lunch

A 20-year-old girl has a niece who is 4-years-old, and this week, she’s taking care of her niece as her sister is away on a business trip.

Her niece is pretty sad that her mom is not home with her, so she decided to pack her lunch and put a couple of goodies in there to help her feel a bit better.

The lunch that she packed for her niece included a cheese, avocado, cucumber, and turkey sandwich with little cartoons she drew on top with edible markers, a cookie, apple slices, fruit snacks, carrots with ranch, a juice box, and a brownie.

“Clearly not the healthiest, but also, this is a special treat, and she has all 5 food groups,” she explained.

“I dropped my niece off at 9, and at 10 (snack time), I got a call from the teacher saying I had to drop off a new lunch because my niece’s was too unhealthy.”

“I told her to give my niece the fruits or vegetables if she has a problem with the treats, and she told me she threw away the lunch because it was distracting to the other kids.”

She cleverly called up the office and stated that her niece needed to leave school at 11 that day to go to an appointment.

Lunchtime is 11:30, and she said to the office that her niece would return from the appointment before lunch was over.

She then went down to her niece’s school, scooped her up, and took her out…but not for an appointment.

