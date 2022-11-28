She’s Left Feeling Pretty Traumatized After A Guy Forced Her To Pay On A Fancy First Date

Pretty recently, a woman got asked out by a guy on a first date. She was so thrilled about their date that she skipped out on a project she had to complete for work and started getting ready.

She purchased a brand new dress and new high heels, too, just for the occasion. She was so very excited about being “wined and dined,” so she put a ton of her money and energy into getting all dolled up for him.

She was hoping to leave an excellent impression while also serving as great company at dinner that evening.

“I didn’t ask him about whether he was paying and expected him to pay since he asked me out,” she explained.

“When the bill came, he just gave me a blank stare. I asked him if he was taking care of it, and he just said, “No.” I got visibly upset, and he started bragging about other women that wanted him, then threatened to get up and leave if I didn’t pay. I panicked about being left with the whole bill.”

He stated that they could go half and half on the bill, and after he placed his credit card down alongside hers, she started to feel a bit of relief.

Well, after the waitress came back from running their cards, she mentioned that this guy’s credit card did not work, so she ended up being charged for the entire dinner.

She’s positive this guy locked his credit card, so she would be stuck paying his way for the night.

Still trying to be kind, she didn’t say a word about it as she signed her name on the bill. In hindsight, though, she’s wondering if she can reach out to the restaurant and complain.

