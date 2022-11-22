Her Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish Is Actually A Corn Casserole That Isn’t Too Hard To Whip Up

When you sit down for a Thanksgiving feast, of course, you expect to see a turkey smack dab in the center of the table.

Although the bird may be the star of the show, side dishes are what complete the whole meal, whether it’s mashed potatoes, Mac and cheese, or casseroles.

They complement the turkey, and without them, Thanksgiving just wouldn’t be as exciting. Abigail (@abigail.step_) has a recipe for corn casserole on TikTok that anyone can whip up. No matter your level of cooking expertise, it’s impossible to mess this dish up.

It’s her favorite Thanksgiving side dish, and it doesn’t get much easier than this. Plus, this simple and versatile corn casserole doesn’t just have to be reserved for a holiday meal.

With its minimal steps and only a handful of ingredients, it’s also perfect for any ordinary weekday dinner.

Let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

-A can of golden sweet whole kernel corn

TikTok; pictured above is Abigail’s corn casserole

