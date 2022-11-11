Her Husband Photoshops Every Picture Of Her So That She Looks Skinnier Or More Attractive And She’s Scared To Ask Him Why He’s Doing This

A woman in her 30s has been married to her husband for the last 5 years, and she admits that lately, she’s not as toned as she was before.

Previously, she was incredibly fit, even more so than the average woman. She actually would describe how she used to look as completely “ripped.”

When she originally met her husband, she was super active, but there was no way for her to keep doing that as time wore on and especially as her lifestyle changed.

“I guess the best way to describe the physical change is now I’m actually looking like a woman,” she explained.

“I have realistic curves, and I don’t think I am bad looking, but I’m definitely not at that same “tier” anymore. I’ve put on about 30lbs since I met him, and I started at around 115. I still have natural muscle, I’m still lean, but no, it is not where it used to be, and I’ll be the first to tell anyone that.”

While the gym used to be a major priority in her life, it no longer is. Her husband has never been interested in going with her, and so she stopped going too.

If she does stop to consider getting back into the gym, she can’t bring herself to do it, as when she was going to the gym like crazy, she was incredibly insecure, and it’s upsetting to think about.

She was not always picking the best ways to be healthy, although everyone thought she was from the outside looking in.

She really does like how she looks currently and is confident in her own skin…as long as she’s not around her husband.

