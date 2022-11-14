Her Husband’s Childhood Friend Brought A Girl She Didn’t Know As A Plus One To Her Wedding, So She Got This Girl Kicked Out And Her Husband Is Upset With Her

A 27-year-old woman tied the knot with her 27-year-old husband several weeks back, and he’s still mad at her regarding something that happened at the wedding.

Now, when she sent out her invites, she made sure that only married couples got a plus one, though she did make an exception if someone had a significant other that she knew very well.

Anyway, her husband’s childhood friend planned on traveling from out of state to be there at the wedding, and although she has met him a ton of times, she never really got to meet his girlfriend.

Her husband’s childhood friend had this girlfriend for 3 years, and because his girlfriend didn’t live close at all, she never really got to interact with her.

“I didn’t want to give him a plus one, but my husband begged since he was traveling and didn’t know anyone else at the wedding, and he didn’t want him to be uncomfortable or have to travel alone,” she explained.

“I said fine, just to make him happy. Flash forward to the reception; I see him with some girl I have never seen before. I asked my husband what was up, and he told me that his friend and his GF broke up a few days before the wedding, and since he had already RSVPed as 2, he brought a friend with him.”

“I was pissed since I made an exception for him, and I didn’t want anyone random at my wedding. I had one of my bridesmaids go to him and tell him he could stay, but can his date please go back to the hotel this is a private event.”

She watched as her husband’s childhood friend said it was alright and did not make a scene. Then, her husband’s childhood friend walked out along with his date, and he did not return after that.

It didn’t bother her at all that her husband’s childhood friend just walked out of their wedding, and she thought the rest of the evening was wonderful.

