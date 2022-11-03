Her Mom Refused To Take Down Family Photos From Before Her Weight Loss, So She Secretly Swapped Them Out Herself, And Her Mom Was Furious

This young woman is twenty-one years old and has struggled with her weight for her entire life.

“I am not talking about baby weight, either. I mean that I was two hundred pounds at five foot one when I was sixteen,” she noted.

So, for as long as she can remember, she always felt really uncomfortable in her own skin. Then, once it was time for her to head off to college, she decided it was finally time to make a change.

Her weight loss journey ended up taking years of hard work and education on healthy lifestyle habits.

But she has since achieved a healthy weight, and she is now just terrified of ending up back where she started.

The real problem, though, is that her mother keeps a ton of family photos throughout her childhood home– which she despises. And every time she visits home, the photos serve as a blatant reminder of one of the most emotionally difficult times of her life.

So, she has tried begging her mom to take down the photos– even just the ones that have only her in them– over the years.

But her mom always refused, and eventually, she just decided to take the matter into her own hands.

One day, she began to gradually place stickers over just her face in family photos. And to her surprise, her mother never noticed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.