Here Are 3 Exciting Cocktails For You To Serve To Your Guests This Thanksgiving

It’s the day before Thanksgiving! It is the official week to get fed tons of food, desserts, and drinks! Speaking of drinks: to me, holiday drinks are not the leader of a Thanksgiving table, but it is an equally important character that helps fulfill the fun. We’ve got three different types of holiday drinks for you today. Check them out for your Thanksgiving dinner!

Number One: The Salted Caramel Martini

TikToker Kaite Kelly shares her very own version of a salted caramel martini with just four simple ingredients.

What you will need:

-Irish cream

-Carmel

-Vodka

-Sea salt candy

TikTok; pictured above is Katie’s salted caramel martini

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.