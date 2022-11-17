He’s Irritated That His Girlfriend Used One Of His Eggs That He Eats For Breakfast Every Morning To Bake Herself A Cake

This guy says that he eats the exact same thing for breakfast every single morning before he heads off to work.

His breakfast always consists of an orange and six eggs; fried. He admits that this kind of a breakfast might be overkill for many people, but he does weigh 300 pounds, and he needs to ensure that he doesn’t go hungry before lunchtime arrives.

His girlfriend knows how he feels about his breakfast, and she also is aware of his morning routine.

“She doesn’t like eggs and never eats them, so it works out perfectly because each week when we go grocery shopping, I buy a 30-pack of eggs, which lasts exactly the week (6 eggs x 5 days = 30),” he explained.

“I work Thursday to Monday every week. This past Sunday evening (when I had six eggs left in the carton for Monday morning), I was in the shower and came out to discover that my girlfriend had used one of my eggs to make a cake.”

“I wasn’t really upset with her, but I was mildly annoyed because she knows full well that I was planning to eat it for breakfast the next day (and it was too late to go back out to get more eggs).”

When he found out that his girlfriend borrow one of his breakfast eggs, he mentioned to her that he wants her to inform him the next time she plans on using his eggs.

That way, when they’re grocery shopping, he can purchase more eggs for her to use, and it won’t impact his daily breakfast routine.

His girlfriend really couldn’t believe that he had an issue with her using one egg, and she accused him of being absurd.

