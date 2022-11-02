His Fiancée And Her Maid Of Honor Want Their Dogs To Get Married In The Middle Of His Wedding, So He Said They Should Just Get Married At The Courthouse

This twenty-nine-year-old man and his fiancée, Jessica, are getting married next year. So, they have been in the throes of venue picking and wedding planning over the last few months.

Honestly, though, everything had been going just fine until his fiancée tried to basically switch up the entire event.

It all began with Jessica’s best friend, Abby, who is also Jessica’s maid of honor. Apparently, both of the girls have dogs and absolutely love their furry friends.

“And when we started talking about the wedding, Jessica told me all about this plan they both had for when each of them got married,” he recalled.

More specifically, Jessica and Abby wanted to have a “doggy wedding ceremony” between their dogs and the dogs of their future husbands.

To be frank, though, he does not have a dog and does not really want one. Don’t get me wrong, he likes Jessica’s dog enough and gets her furry friend toys and treats sometimes.

But he just is not a dog guy and does not plan on getting one for himself. So, he figured there was no way for Jessica and Abby’s dream doggy wedding ceremony to come true and thought he would never hear about it again.

Well, that was until Jessica and Abby proposed a different idea. The girls reportedly thought it would be just adorable to include both of their dogs in his wedding party.

And if you could not have guessed, the idea was really not his cup of tea. Still, he knew that other people sometimes involved their dogs, and he eventually decided to give in. After all, he figured that the pups would just wait up at the alter or something.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.