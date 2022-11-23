Last Thanksgiving, He Spent It With His Wife’s Former In-Laws, And He Says It Was So Awkward He’s Not Doing It Again Tomorrow

A 36-year-old man has a wife who is 33, and she was married before him. Sadly, his wife’s former husband passed away a couple of years ago due to a brain aneurysm.

His wife has 2 sons with her late husband, and they are currently 6-years-old and 7-years-old.

“…I have made my peace with the fact that she will always love him,” he explained. “She even has a sort of shrine to him in our home and I would never ask her to remove it.”

“We got married only a couple of years ago and last Thanksgiving she asked me to come with her to Thanksgiving at her former in-laws’ house. Apparently, she’s gone to their house for Thanksgiving since her first husband died.”

He fully supported his wife wanting to spend Thanksgiving with her former in-laws, as he believed it was a great way for her to stay in their lives, and he also thought it was nice for her children to keep a close relationship with their dad’s family.

Last year, he did tag along too, and he spent Thanksgiving with his wife’s first husband’s entire family, which he said was weird for him.

“It was a little uncomfortable, but her late husband’s family treated me really well,” he said. “They were very kind and welcoming to me. It wasn’t a bad Thanksgiving, but it was still really awkward and I felt very out of place.”

“This year my wife is trying to get me to go back, but I just want to go have Thanksgiving with my own family. I’ve invited her along but also told her that I understand if she doesn’t want to go, but that we should be moving forward. But if she doesn’t want to fine, but that she shouldn’t try to make me go to Thanksgiving at her late husband’s family’s home.”

Well, his wife did give him an answer: she can spend July 4th, Easter, and Christmas with his family or her family, but Thanksgiving is off-limits.

