She Really Wants Her Boyfriend’s 20-Year-Old Son To Move Out, Because He’s Making Their Lives A Living Hell

A 26-year-old girl has a 39-year-old boyfriend named Dave. Dave has a 20-year-old son named Alex, whom he had with his first wife, and she has a nearly 3-year-old son from a previous relationship. She and Dave also just welcomed their 3-week-old daughter into the world.

Now, in May, Alex asked to move in with her and Dave in their 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. She and Dave figured it wouldn’t be a problem so long as Alex adhered to their rules, and honestly, they didn’t expect that much from him.

She and Dave asked Alex to keep his personal bathroom tidy, keep anything dangerous away from the kids, save up enough money to purchase a car, pick up after himself, and throw out his own garbage.

Although Alex was sleeping on their couch, they did give him a designated bathroom that he would not have to share with the rest of their family.

They never expected Alex to pay any money towards their rent or go out of his way to help with chores around their home.

“Well, in the 6 months he’s been here, he has failed to do any of what we asked of him,” she explained.

“His bathroom is always gross, and he doesn’t throw his trash away or take care of his opened snacks/dishes. He does work but has no money saved up. He spends it on… junk food. We have had MULTIPLE talks with him about this with no change.”

“The last couple of months, we have fallen into some financial hardship due to the rising costs of living and me being off work for maternity leave. We talked to Alex, saying that we will need his help both financially and with the dog/house after the baby is born. He agreed to help out. I also had a very traumatic c-section. He has not been helping like he agreed to.”

She and Dave attempted to apply for emergency relief from their state as they worked to get back to a better place financially, and they did need Alex to give them his pay stubs or get a letter from his manager, considering that he’s part of their household.

