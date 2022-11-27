She Went On A Bad Fishing Date With A Guy, But She Turned It Into A Pretty Good Country Song

Many of us go on a bad first date, but some of us have the intuition to turn that bad date into an amazing song. That’s at least true for TikToker Afton, @aftonmusic, who wrote a great country song about the worst first date that she had with a country boy and how she wished that she had never agreed to go.

“Have you ever been on a date with somebody where during the date you regret going on the date with them in the first place?” she asked her viewers. “Here’s a song about mine.”

She is sitting down with her guitar in hand and starts to strum out a country-like ballad. Immediately, her lyrics paint a clear picture and convey her apprehension about the date.

“When I hopped in the truck, he was grouchy as can be,” she sang. “It was only about 6:30 in the morning, maybe I should have known then.”

For most people, 6:30 a.m. is quite early to be meeting someone for a first date–usually, you agree to meet for dinner or drinks at night. But, as you come to learn in the song, there was a solid and unfortunate reason for meeting up with her date at the crack of dawn.

“I should have known better than to take somebody fishing,” she sang out in the chorus of the song. “I’ve never been so turned off in my whole life, I wish I could rewind.”

But why, some may wonder, was she so put off by her date? Well, as she explains in the earlier verse of the song, not only was he in a bad mood when she first met him, but he turned out to be disastrous at fishing itself.

“Cuz when we got to the lake, it only got worse; he started shouting all these curse words,” she sang. “When he accidentally hooked himself, you should’ve heard the way he yelled ‘help.'”

TikTok; pictured above is Afton in her video

