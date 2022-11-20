The Girl That He’s Been Dating Told Him Yesterday That She’s Pregnant From A One-Night Stand, And He Said He Needed A Break, But Now He’s Conflicted On What To Do

A guy recently met a girl a couple of weeks back, and they then started seriously dating 2 weeks ago.

Although he never agreed to put a title on things when they got serious, such as calling themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, he really does like her a lot, and he knows she feels the same way that he does.

Before he met her, he was in a relationship that lasted 5 years. He honestly was shocked that he connected with this girl so quickly, as he was expecting that not to happen.

“Anyway, it was a great 2 weeks, typical start of relationship scenario,” he explained.

“Well, yesterday morning before we went to work, the waterworks began, she had taken a pregnancy test the night before, and turns out she was pregnant from a one-night stand she had 2 weeks before we got together. Awesome.”

“Anyway, I know exactly what type of person I am, and what I could mentally wrap my head around, and fathering someone else’s unborn child is something I will not be doing, I was straight up honest with her that it’s not something I could ever do, and while I was looking forward to where the relationship was going, stepping back seems like the only play.”

She’s a really sweet girl, and he genuinely feels a connection with her, but he’s beginning to realize that doesn’t make up for the fact that he really doesn’t know very much about her after only dating her seriously for the last 2 weeks.

And honestly, raising another man’s baby doesn’t seem like the kind of baggage he wants to sign up for, because it’s a lot to be burderned with.

Despite that, he does feel conflicted over what to do, even though this has been all that he has thought about and he’s kind of positive what he needs to do here.

