The Worst Date Of Her Life Involved A Guy Asking Her To Come Over To His House And He Blocked Her On Everything Just As She Was Pulling Into His Apartment Complex

Dating apps are today’s ice cream socials. Gone are the days of meeting “the one” at the local dance or sharing a sundae with them after school at the ice cream parlor.

Meeting people and getting to know someone in person isn’t what the dating world is all about anymore. Now, it’s just a sea of strange faces behind a screen, and you have to have faith that their dating profile doesn’t lie.

But for some unfortunate users of dating apps, like TikTok creator @tallblonde.jpg, their matches don’t come forward with the entire truth about their identity right away.

“So I met this guy on Tinder, and he was very flakey with his communication,” she said. “His reasoning being that he traveled for work, and so he only checked the app when he was in town.”

While this may initially seem odd, she didn’t think much of it at first especially given that she had just met him on Tinder and hadn’t really gotten to know him yet.

“I obviously sensed some red flags, but I don’t lie to people, so I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt,” she said.

Their communications started to fade away since he claimed that he wasn’t in town that often. But he suddenly reappeared and threw her a curveball that she never expected.

“One of the times he pranced back into my life, he gave me his Snapchat and his phone number and said he was more reachable there,” she explained.

TikTok; pictured above is @tallblonde.jpg in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.