Candy Cane Dip Is A Really Festive Treat To Try This Christmas

Want to make a really festive treat for the holidays? Well, what could be more Christmassy than a dip made out of candy canes? This simple, no-bake candy cane dip from @ywmfamily on TikTok only takes minutes to prepare.

With the combined flavors of cooling peppermint and yummy cheesecake, you’ll conquer Christmas dessert if you serve this sweet treat that’s a whole lot of fun to eat. It’ll disappear in the blink of an eye; it’s that good!

This recipe only contains five ingredients and pairs well with a variety of snacks, such as cookies, crackers, or fruit. Here’s what you’ll need to whip up this delicious dip.

Ingredients:

-Eight ounces of cream cheese, softened

-A cup of powdered sugar

-Two teaspoons of vanilla

-A half cup of crushed candy canes

-Eight ounces of Cool Whip

