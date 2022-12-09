Candy Cane Dip Is A Really Festive Treat To Try This Christmas

Want to make a really festive treat for the holidays? Well, what could be more Christmassy than a dip made out of candy canes? This simple, no-bake candy cane dip from @ywmfamily on TikTok only takes minutes to prepare.
With the combined flavors of cooling peppermint and yummy cheesecake, you’ll conquer Christmas dessert if you serve this sweet treat that’s a whole lot of fun to eat. It’ll disappear in the blink of an eye; it’s that good!
This recipe only contains five ingredients and pairs well with a variety of snacks, such as cookies, crackers, or fruit. Here’s what you’ll need to whip up this delicious dip.
Ingredients:
-Eight ounces of cream cheese, softened
-A cup of powdered sugar
-Two teaspoons of vanilla
-A half cup of crushed candy canes
-Eight ounces of Cool Whip
