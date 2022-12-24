Cinnamon Bun Cookies Are Something You Totally Need To Try Making This Christmas

If you’re looking to munch on some baked goods in celebration of the Christmas season, try making these cinnamon bun cookies to satisfy your cravings for sweets.

TikToker @lifewithkenk is sharing her groundbreaking recipe for cinnamon bun cookies. There’s just a short list of ingredients.

And you probably already have most of them sitting in your kitchen right now, so there’s no excuse for not making them ASAP.

Let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

-A box of cake mix

-Two eggs

-A half cup of oil

-A dash of nutmeg and cinnamon

Directions:

