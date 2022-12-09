Her Boyfriend Has A Female Coworker That’s Getting All Touchy Feely With Him And She’s Starting To Think There’s More Going On Here Between Them

A 27-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and he’s the kind of person that is so overly friendly with anyone that he encounters.

There’s not a person that doesn’t like him, and he has a ton of friends. In contrast, she couldn’t be more different than her boyfriend.

She’s reserved, and it takes her a good deal of time to feel comfortable opening up to anyone that she does meet.

Now, her boyfriend has a female coworker, and she’s starting to question their relationship, as it’s beginning to seem like there’s more going on between them than just a friend situation, even though her boyfriend says that’s all there is to them.

Her boyfriend’s coworker is very touchy feely with him, and she’s convinced this woman has strong feelings for her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend and his coworker sit right next to one another at the office, and when she sees photos of their other coworkers, this woman and her boyfriend are always together.

In all of the photos, her boyfriend’s coworker is laying her head on his shoulder or just standing really close to him.

“She posted a minute-long Instagram reel of their work that was 90% her and my boyfriend linking arms, drinking, or dancing together at the table,” she explained.

“She’s also shaking her boobs at him at one point. The thing that most upset me is yesterday, she shared a photo to her Instagram story of her arm around my boyfriend with her hand on his neck, the other hand on his stomach, looking at him smiling and captioned it ‘love of my life.’ She knows that he’s in a relationship.”

