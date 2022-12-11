Her Brother’s Girlfriend Cheated On Him With Her Own Boyfriend, And Since Her Brother Refuses To Dump This Girl, She Intends To Come Up With A Way To Get Back At Her

A 20-year-old girl broke up with her boyfriend Dan close to a year ago now, and she ended things with him because he was full of himself and completely manipulative.

Now, she has a 19-year-old brother who has a girlfriend named Nicole, whom he’s been with for a year and a half, and they all used to work at the same restaurant.

Nicole then got fired, but she and her brother still work here. Recently, while she was at work, she discovered that Nicole has been cheating on her brother with one of the guys they work with for months.

Her brother can’t bring himself to believe that Nicole is anything but faithful, and he has not dumped her at all.

On top of this, there was evidence a year ago that Nicole was in contact with her ex, but her brother did nothing about it.

She’s convinced Nicole was also sleeping with her ex because their entire restaurant knows about it.

She thinks her brother is too desperate and kind to ever dump Nicole, though, and it kills her, especially since their coworkers all know Nicole cheats on him routinely.

One thing she was never aware of, though, is that Dan and Nicole were sleeping together while she was still dating Dan and while her brother was in a relationship with Nicole.

Her manager just dropped this bomb on her, and she cannot believe it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.