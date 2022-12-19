Her Ex-Husband Came To Her Boyfriend’s Birthday Party And Told A Few People She Looked Hot That Night, So She Changed Into Baggy Sweats

A 27-year-old woman divorced her 26-year-old ex-husband 6 months ago because they just were not compatible.

She has since moved on and is dating a mutual friend of theirs. She says that things with her new boyfriend aren’t super serious, but things are also not exactly casual with him.

Anyway, last Friday was her boyfriend’s birthday, and to celebrate, they asked a few of their friends to come over.

They had dinner and a bonfire planned, and although she never gets dressed up, this was a special occasion, so she went all out.

“I was originally dressed in skinny jeans, timberland heels, a T-shirt, and my brown leather jacket,” she explained.

“I even went so far as to do my makeup.”

Then, her ex-husband showed up. Her ex is still friends with her new boyfriend, and her ex was supposed to drop her daughter off and head out as he had other plans.

At the last minute, though, he ended up deciding to stay for her boyfriend’s whole birthday party, but that didn’t bother her because they had a ton of food, and it wasn’t like he was imposing.

“So I’m mingling and having a good time talking with everyone before my partner comes up to me and whispers to me about something my ex-husband told him,” she said.

