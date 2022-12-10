Her Female Roommate Called Her Out For Not Cleaning Up After Their Male Roommate And Claimed It Was A Woman’s Job, So She Told Her Roommate To Go Back To Her Home Country

This twenty-year-old woman currently lives with two roommates, John and Anna, who are twenty-one and twenty, respectively. All three of them share a two-bedroom space, so she and Anna each have separate bedrooms.

Despite there being an extra bed in Anna’s room, though, John did not feel comfortable sharing that space with Anna.

So, he opted to stay in the living room, and she and Anna had no problem with that. After all, they did not want to force John to do anything.

Anyway, even though they are all roommates, the trio rarely hangs out together. They more so just coexist.

She is particularly busy because she is both in college and working a part-time job. So, most of her time is spent outside of the apartment.

Before she ever goes out, though, she always makes sure to tidy up her bedroom, clean up any dishes she used, and pick up any clothes or personal belongings that she left behind throughout the apartment. Plus, whenever she has friends over, she always cleans up after them.

So, she claims that she never makes a mess and expects her roommates to clean it up for her. The same cannot be said about John, though.

Apparently, whenever John wakes up, the living room looks like an absolute pigsty.

“There are dishes everywhere, clothes on the floor, wrappers, deodorant, and razors– yes, used razors– on the table and kitchen counters,” she vented.

