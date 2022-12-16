Her Husband Is Always “Insufferable” During Their Trips, So She Planned A Solo Vacation To France, And Now All Of Her In-Laws Are Furious

This thirty-year-old woman and her husband, who is thirty-three, have been together for about nine years now.

And when they first started dating, the pair apparently discussed what was most important to them in life: traveling.

“Unfortunately, though, we just have different ideas of what traveling is,” she said.

For context, she works remotely but makes six figures a year. So, to her, the paycheck is entirely worth it.

On top of that, she gets insane benefits. Most notably, she is entitled to one month of paid time off every single year– a perk that is practically unheard of in the United States.

So, with all of that paid time off, she likes to travel the world and visit places she has never been to before.

Now, her husband does have a similar work schedule. Well, similar in that it is unique. More specifically, he gets to work for two months at a time; then, he receives the following month off.

“With every new site, we get to move to another state, and that is his favorite thing,” she explained.

And even though her husband gets paid a lot less than she does, he honestly does not care– because to him, moving around the U.S. is his ultimate dream.

