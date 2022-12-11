Her Recipe For Santa Snacks Looks Pretty Delicious, And She Leaves These Treats Out For Santa Instead Of Traditional Milk And Cookies

After a long night of traveling and delivering presents, Santa Claus is bound to get hungry at some point.

Many households leave him the traditional snack of milk and cookies.

While I’m sure he’s grateful for the energy boost, don’t you think he must be tired of eating the same stuff over and over again?

So why not try something a little different this year to stand out from the crowd and give good old Saint Nick a sweet treat to remember?

TikToker Amy Gordon (@ohlala_decor) makes what she calls ‘Santa Snacks’ and leaves them out every Christmas Eve for the bearer of gifts to enjoy.

This recipe is guaranteed to get you on the nice list; you definitely won’t find coal in your stocking this Christmas.

All you need to get started is a box of graham cracker crumbs, a bag of Baker’s sweetened coconut flakes, butterscotch chips, milk chocolate chips, chopped walnuts, and a can of condensed milk.

In a bowl, add one cup each of butterscotch chips, milk chocolate chips, chopped walnuts, and coconut flakes.

Mix all the ingredients together. Then, pour the mixture into a pot to heat it up on the stove for just a little bit, but not enough to make the chips melt.

