Her Sister Will Not Let Her Bring Her Boyfriend To Christmas, Who Happened To Go To High School With Her Sister, But She Cannot Figure Out Why

This young twenty-three-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is twenty-eight, for four months now.

And despite only being together for a short amount of time, she claims that she is completely smitten.

“He is the sweetest, smartest, kindest, most caring guy I have ever met, and I feel so lucky to have found him,” she said.

They both go to the same university and first met at the start of a new semester. He is a graduate student, though, so they first connected at a tutoring group he was running.

And she claims that they hit it off immediately and also learned they had a ton of stuff in common.

For instance, they actually both grew up in the same hometown and even went to the same high school as each other– even though they had never met previously. In fact, her boyfriend was in the same grade as her older sister.

And after learning that, she obviously asked if he knew her older sister. According to her, though, her boyfriend just said that, yes, they ran in the same circles, but they had not kept in touch since high school graduation.

Anyway, over the past four months, they have spent a lot of time getting more comfortable with each other.

And with the holidays quickly approaching, they broached the idea of possibly bringing one another to their respective family holiday celebrations.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.