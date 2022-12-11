His Girlfriend Is A Chef And A Foodie Who Always Makes Fun Of Him When He Eats Fast Food, So When He Caught Her With Secret Cheeseburger, He Couldn’t Resist The Opportunity To Tease Her, But She Flipped Out And Threw It At Him

A guy has a girlfriend who is not only a chef by profession; she also calls herself a “foodie.” The restaurant where she works is really upscale, and he appreciates that.

He has gone to eat at the restaurant where his girlfriend works, and he has to say, she’s incredibly talented.

Normally, his girlfriend will eat dinner every night at the restaurant while she’s working, so he’s frequently on his own to find out what to eat.

He’s really ok with that because he never in a million years would anticipate his girlfriend working and then coming home to make him food.

Now, he gets by ok in the kitchen and tries hard to eat decently, though occasionally, he just wants to eat fast food.

“It’s bad for me; it’s not fancy, but goddamn, sometimes it’s exactly what I want after a long day,” he explained.

“My GF, however, though, expresses massive disgust any time I eat fast food. She’ll say it’s disgusting, it’s not real food, basically just shaming me the entire time for daring to eat something so filthy, and she would never stoop so low to eat from somewhere like (that).”

“It’s annoying, to say the least, and I’ve told her that she comes off a bit pretentious when it comes to food, and I’d appreciate it if she didn’t make me feel bad for eating a fast food burger every now and then. She just brushes it off as she went to culinary school, so she KNOWS food.”

Earlier today, he dropped by his girlfriend’s apartment since he had left his phone charger there. He does have a key to her place, so he let himself in even though he was positive she was at work.

