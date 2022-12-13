His Stepmom Feels Like She Is Entitled To A Mother-Daughter Dance At His Wedding, But He Refused And Claimed That She Should Have Tried Harder To Build A Relationship With Him

When this man was just a little boy, his parents got divorced. Before long, though, his dad started a brand new life– one that he did not even know about until it was already set into motion.

For context, after his parents split up, he spent a lot of time with his mother– who primarily raised him and his two siblings.

And while he was being cared for by his mom, his dad used that time to build a relationship with a woman named Anne.

His dad was not forthcoming about this new relationship, though, and he did not even get to meet his future stepmother until they were practically engaged.

Moreover, his dad and Anne went on to have a child together– a son– who he did not even get to meet until he attended their engagement party!

Then, following the engagement celebration, his dad wasted no time in moving forward with their new life.

In fact, his dad and Anne moved in together the very next day and got married just two months later.

So, even though he and his siblings ended up spending equal time with his mom and dad, the quickness of the situation– coupled with their young ages of just eleven, twelve, and fourteen– made it so that none of them really got to know or become very close with Anne and their new half-brother.

And not long afterward, his dad, Anne, and his half-brother ended up coming face-to-face with a tragic situation.

