His Teenaged Son’s Ex-Girlfriend Called Him Drunk And Distraught In The Middle Of The Night, So He Allowed Her To Stay Over And Join Them At Breakfast The Next Morning, But He Did Not Give His Son Any Heads Up Beforehand

This forty-six-year-old man and his wife have an eighteen-year-old son who is currently in his senior year of high school. And for the past two years, his son had been dating a great girl from school.

But, at the end of October, his son’s relationship ended pretty badly. Apparently, the couple went to a Halloween party, and while there, his son got broken up with.

So, ever since then, his son and ex-girlfriend have reportedly despised each other. Anytime they bump into one another, he claims that they are very cold.

Honestly, though, he and his wife absolutely loved their son’s girlfriend while they were dating.

“His ex-girlfriend is well-mannered and intelligent. My wife and I both adore her. Her parents are the same,” he revealed.

Additionally, he honestly has no idea why his son and ex actually broke up at all. His son has refrained from sharing the details, although it is apparent that his son has been extremely hurt by the split.

Anyway, just a few nights ago, he started receiving several calls from a random phone number in the middle of the night.

The calls ultimately woke him up, and he answered. But, he was not expecting to be speaking with who was on the other end of the line.

Apparently, it was his son’s ex-girlfriend who was crying and mumbling. The teen was also going on and on about her mother– which he could barely make out since her words were incoherent.

