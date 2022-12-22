Melted Snowman Sugar Cookies Are Hands Down The Cutest Christmas Cookies We Have Ever Seen

These aren’t just any regular old sugar cookies. These are Christmas cookies with a unique twist. And they are…melted snowman cookies! Melted snowman cookies are a splendid treat to enjoy on a cold and snowy winter day in the cozy warmth of your kitchen.

There’s no need for a cookie cutter or any fancy decorating tools for these baked goodies. The most important ingredient here will be the icing. And they will be the most adorable treat you’ve ever made, not to mention the kids will have a blast helping to decorate them.

TikToker @champagneang has a wonderful recipe that will help transform your average sugar cookie into a masterpiece. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

-A stick of unsalted butter

-A cup of sugar

-A teaspoon of vanilla extract

-A teaspoon of almond extract

-An egg

-2 teaspoons of baking powder

