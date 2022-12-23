Move Over Christmas Cookies, Because Nutella Christmas Trees Are A Thing

Sure, Christmas cookies are the classic sweet treat that everyone just has to have once December hits.

But if you’re secretly growing weary of them (don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone), then this tear-and-share Nutella Christmas tree will be your saving grace and make dessert fun for you again.

With its flaky, buttery crust and smooth, melt-in-your-mouth hazelnut chocolate flavor of Nutella, everyone will be gathering around this tree in no time to secure a piece of it for themselves.

Food TikToker @fitwaffle shared a recipe for the dessert on her account recently. Her video has garnered over three million views! So let’s dive in and see what all the fuss is about.

First off, start with some store-bought puff pastry dough and lay a rectangle of it over a sheet of wax paper to prevent it from sticking.

Spread a thick layer of Nutella all over the dough. Then, place another piece of dough on top of that.

Using a knife, cut out a tree shape with a trunk at the bottom.

If you have some cookie cutters, add some more festive shapes like stars or gingerbread men onto the empty spaces of dough around the tree shape.

Peel away the extra pieces of dough so that you’re just looking at the tree outline.

Next, cut strips along the side of the tree to create branches. Twist each branch in the same direction.

