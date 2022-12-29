She And Her Boyfriend Planned A Chill Day At Home Over Christmas, So She Decided To Wear Her Robe, But A Few Hours Later, He Asked Her To Take It Off, Claimed The Robe Made Her Look Lazy, And Said That He Hated It

This young woman and her boyfriend have been dating for about three months now. And over the course of their short relationship, they have primarily hung out at her boyfriend’s place for one reason or another.

But this year, for Christmas, neither of them ended up going to visit their families due to logistical reasons. So, she and her boyfriend decided to spend a cozy weekend holed up at her apartment.

For one of their days this past weekend, they even purposefully planned to stay in and just hang out for the entire day.

It soon became clear, though, that her choice of attire for their comfy day really ticked off her boyfriend.

For context, ever since she was a little girl, she has always absolutely loved wearing robes at home. So now, as an adult, she has a super soft and fluffy one that she usually layers over her at-home clothes.

“I basically treat my robe like a jacket. It’s also extra nice because it is freezing where I live,” she explained.

Also, just to be clear: she never wears this robe out in public or in front of guests. She simply uses it to be comfortable when she is just lounging around her own house.

So anyway, that particular day spent with her boyfriend did start out fine.

But then, after a couple of hours, her boyfriend apparently started to give her some weird looks.

