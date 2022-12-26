She Gave Her Sister-In-Law’s Kids $600 In Cash, Yet Her Sister-In-Law Was Super Cheap With Her Own Kids, So She Stormed Out Of Christmas Yesterday With The Family

For 3 months now, this woman’s sister-in-law has been telling her husband exactly what her teens want for Christmas.

And, her husband did tell her sister-in-law (who is his sister, by the way) what their kids would like as well.

“She has been very demanding that her teenagers don’t need toys or any gifts and want cash so they can buy whatever they want,” she explained about her sister-in-law.

That really was not a problem with her, but it became a problem when people in her husband’s family started pushing her not to be cheap.

Apparently, her husband’s family thinks that she is the cheapest one of them all.

Her husband, her sister-in-law, and her mother-in-law all said to her that when she gifts her sister-in-law’s kids cash for Christmas, she shouldn’t be stingy and should gift them at least a couple of 50-dollar bills.

“I felt pressured by all and basically coerced into giving her kids $200 each (three kids) because her demands were very specific about what she wanted by the end of it all,” she said.

“Mind you, all this time, I made little talk about what my kids wanted; it was mainly one-sided, my partner reassuring me it would be two-way, and the favor would be returned to our kids.”

Well, yesterday, she gifted her sister-in-law’s kids a total of $600, and her sister-in-law was happy to accept the envelopes of cash on their behalves.

