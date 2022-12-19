She Got Her 16-Year-Old Daughter A Dog For Her Birthday, But Then She Got Rid Of The Dog After Her Daughter Stopped Taking Care Of Him

A 39-year-old woman has a daughter who just turned 16 several months ago. For her birthday, her daughter said the only present she wanted was a dog.

Her daughter has been pleading with her to get a dog or a cat, and she always said it wouldn’t happen because she never wanted to have any pets living in her house.

When her birthday rolled around, though, she thought long and hard about her daughter’s request for a dog as her birthday gift.

Her daughter is certainly old enough to care for a dog, and she is a good girl, so she thought she should agree to get her a dog after all.

“I agreed to get her a dog, but I made plenty of rules,” she explained. “The main rule being that she was the one who would take care of the dog. Feeding, walking, and taking it outside.”

“She was very happy about this, and we went to a local shelter. We ended up adopting a small mixed breed dog who is quite friendly and overall well behaved.”

“We all grew very attached to the dog, I have a 10-year-old son as well, and he instantly fell in love with him.”

For the first month that the dog was a part of their family, it was smooth sailing. But then, her daughter kept forgetting to take the dog outside, so he began peeing and pooping in the house.

It then fell on her to pick up after the dog’s accidents, as her daughter was still at school when the dog began making messes in the house.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.