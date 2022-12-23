She Got Sick Of Her Wealthier Best Friend Whining About Money, So She Told Her Friend To Stop Complaining About Things Like Not Being Able To Vacation Abroad Or Afford A Larger Home

This young woman has a best friend named Haley, and they have been close forever. However, they apparently lead two very different lives.

According to her, Haley owns her own apartment and a car. Her friend also has a well-paying job and is able to go on at least two to three foreign vacations with her husband every single year.

She, on the other hand, has to pay rent every month and has not been on a vacation abroad in probably about ten years. Plus, she claims that she lives nearly paycheck to paycheck.

Yet, in the past, these differences really never interfered with their relationship. Well, that was until inflation began running rampant, and now she has become sick and tired of hearing Haley complain about finances.

For context, she claims that every single time she meets up with Haley, her friend constantly complains about what they don’t have.

For instance, how expensive everything is now, how Haley and her husband will probably only be able to afford to go abroad once next year, and how her friend will likely have to spend the summer within their home country.

On top of that, Haley reportedly makes comments about how she and her husband have no idea how they will be able to upgrade to a bigger flat– mainly because they have a lot of debt.

“Oh, and now Haley’s husband has to take the bus to work because gas is too expensive. Poor thing!” she said sarcastically.

Recently, though, one more of her best friend’s comments totally pushed her over the edge.

